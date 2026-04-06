Thiruvananthapuram's tourist hotspots feel the West Asia war pinch

Shop owners confirm that travel disruption has choked the supply of new arrivals. Mansoor Ahmed from Srinagar, who runs his shop, Paradise Arts, in Kovalam only during the tourist season, was smoking a cigarette as he spoke. The shop behind him looked as though it was already being packed up — a fact he confirmed, adding that they would return for the next season. He said he recently lost expected tour groups from Russia because their transit flights through the Gulf were cancelled, and airfares for alternative routes have shot up.