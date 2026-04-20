Tier-II, Tier-III cities drove 66% of new D2C orders in FY26: Unicommerce

India’s smaller cities are driving the next phase of growth for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. According to Unicommerce's latest D2C market insights, nearly 66 per cent of the new D2C orders in FY26 came from buyers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country.

The shift is also reflected in overall value growth as buyers from these markets contributed 60 per cent of the incremental GMV (gross merchandise value) in FY26 compared to FY25, showing how demand is expanding beyond metro cities. Overall, the D2C segment continued to grow, with order volumes rising 33 per cent and GMV increasing 32 per cent in FY26 over FY25.