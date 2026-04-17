Tiger Global ruling: Despite GAAR relief, investors seek more clarity

Tax practitioners say the ruling has effectively widened the scope of scrutiny beyond statutory GAAR provisions, raising concerns around the treatment of exit structures.
Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said the court had drawn a distinction between passive “investments”, which are grandfathered, and overarching “arrangements”. “The Court suggested that even if an initial investment was made before April 1, 2017, a subsequent transfer or exit structure occurring after that date could be scrutinised as an ‘arrangement’ under GAAR. Investors need a formal confirmation that the grandfathering protection for pre-2017 investments extends to the entire holding structure and its eventual exit, rather than being vulnerable to recharacterisation as a post-2017 ‘arrangement’,” he added.