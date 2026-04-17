Tiger Global ruling: Despite GAAR relief, investors seek more clarity

Sandeep Bhalla, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said the court had drawn a distinction between passive “investments”, which are grandfathered, and overarching “arrangements”. “The Court suggested that even if an initial investment was made before April 1, 2017, a subsequent transfer or exit structure occurring after that date could be scrutinised as an ‘arrangement’ under GAAR. Investors need a formal confirmation that the grandfathering protection for pre-2017 investments extends to the entire holding structure and its eventual exit, rather than being vulnerable to recharacterisation as a post-2017 ‘arrangement’,” he added.