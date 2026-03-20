Time Well Spent: Luxury watchmakers bet big on experiential retail in India

“This is particularly evident in fine watchmaking, where clients are moving beyond price sensitivity to value craftsmanship, heritage, and exclusivity. Watches, by their very nature, are rooted in centuries of history and artisanal mastery, and today’s consumer is increasingly drawn to that depth,” Khanna added.
He pointed to Ethos’ ‘City of Time’ in Gurugram as an example, a 22,000 square feet destination featuring curated zones such as watchmaking areas, private lounges and brand boutiques.
Shukla further noted that globally-exposed Indian buyers now expect retail spaces at par with flagship stores in international markets, seeking discovery and engagement rather than straightforward transactions.