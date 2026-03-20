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Time Well Spent: Luxury watchmakers bet big on experiential retail in India

Luxury watch brands in India pivot to immersive, experience-led retail as consumers prioritise storytelling, craftsmanship, and engagement over mere product purchase

Watchmaking zone at “City of Time” by Ethos, Gurugram
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Watchmaking zone at “City of Time” by Ethos, Gurugram
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:28 PM IST
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India’s luxury watch retailers are opening experiential stores designed for consumers in an interactive, sensory-rich immersive environment.
 
This model is gaining traction as brands shift from mere product display to brand storytelling. 
Over the past year, several luxury brands such as Seiko, Circa by Art of Time, Jacob & Co., Ethos Limited, Helios Luxe, and others have opened immersive retail or experiential formats. 
Industry experts say that this rise is being driven by a more aware and aspirational consumer base. This is amid an increased global exposure that has enabled brands to invest more deeply in physical retail.
 
At the core of this shift is a change in consumer mindset, driven by sharply rising exposure through travel, digital content and social media.
 
“India has moved from being a price-first market to a perception-driven one. Consumers are no longer just buying products, they are buying identity, context and experience,” said Aakash Anand, founder of Rotoris World. 
 
Echoing this, Rahul Shukla, vice-president and chief sales & marketing officer, watches division at Titan, said India’s luxury retail landscape has moved from transactional formats to immersive environments over the past three years. This comes as consumers become more informed, discerning and digitally influenced.
 
Adding to this, Mukul Khanna, chief operating officer, Ethos, said India’s luxury landscape is being shaped by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including rising GDP, increasing purchasing power and a growing urban population.
 
“This is particularly evident in fine watchmaking, where clients are moving beyond price sensitivity to value craftsmanship, heritage, and exclusivity. Watches, by their very nature, are rooted in centuries of history and artisanal mastery, and today’s consumer is increasingly drawn to that depth,” Khanna added.
 
He pointed to Ethos’ ‘City of Time’ in Gurugram as an example, a 22,000 square feet destination featuring curated zones such as watchmaking areas, private lounges and brand boutiques.
 
Shukla further noted that globally-exposed Indian buyers now expect retail spaces at par with flagship stores in international markets, seeking discovery and engagement rather than straightforward transactions. 
 
At the same time, a new segment of collectors and enthusiasts is emerging. They are keen to explore independent watchmakers, complications and limited editions.
 
“The store is no longer just a point of sale but a destination where customers can deepen their understanding and engage with the brand’s philosophy,” Shukla said.
 
Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Seiko India said that customers today are far more curious and seek to understand craftsmanship, heritage and the philosophy behind a watch.
 
“Experiential stores allow us to share our story in a more meaningful way and build lasting connections,” he said.
 
For Bharat Kapoor, director and co-founder of Art of Time India, consumers value trust, conversation and personal engagement before making a purchase.
 
He added, “At the same time, globally-exposed consumers, many of whom have seen flagship stores in Dubai, Singapore and London, are bringing higher expectations to domestic retail.”
 
Anand of Rotoris also laid focus on younger shoppers who are also reshaping the format like Gen Z and millennials. This demography views shopping as an experience rather than a task, prioritising discovery, storytelling and shareability. 
 
While the format is still evolving, indicators suggest experiential stores drive stronger long-term value. According to Prerna Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Rotoris, customers engaging with such spaces demonstrate higher conviction, better recall and greater repeat purchase potential. “The focus is less on immediate ROI and more on building a differentiated brand presence,” she said. 
 
On the expansion front, Rotoris plans 12 to 15 experiential stores over the next three to five years, while Seiko is targeting 25 outlets by FY30. At Titan Helios Luxe, a multi-brand watch retail chain, basket sizes are nearly three times higher with plans to scale to 45 boutiques by March 2027, spanning metros and fast-growing Tier-I and -II cities.
 
Looking ahead, the industry remains optimistic about India’s luxury watch market, which has seen steady growth over the past decade and is expected to expand further as disposable incomes rise and consumers look to shift to the luxury segment. Experts further say that experiential retail will be central to this trajectory by transforming stores into long-term brand anchors.

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Topics :luxury watchesLUXURYretail market

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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