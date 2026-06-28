Tiruppur clocks record ₹46,000 cr exports in FY26, eyes ₹1 trn by 2030

Tiruppur, the city in Tamil Nadu known as India’s knitwear capital, recorded its highest-ever exports of ₹46,000 crore in 2025-26 (FY26), despite uncertainty arising from additional imposed by the United States (US) and the West Asia conflict, the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) said on Sunday. Exports rose 3 per cent from ₹44,747 crore in 2024-25 (FY25). The association has also set a target of achieving ₹1 trillion in exports by 2030. The figures were announced at an event attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, who assured support for the region’s industrial growth. Addressing the gathering, Singh said the Centre aims to increase India’s textile exports from the current $38 billion to $100 billion by 2030.

According to TEA President K M Subramanian, Tiruppur accounted for nearly 60 per cent of India’s knitwear exports in FY26 and generated employment for more than one million people during the year. He said that despite geopolitical concerns, a strong order book and a weaker rupee against the US dollar boosted exports. The average exchange rate during FY26 was around ₹85.6-86 per $, compared with about ₹83.1-83.3 in FY25. To achieve the ₹1 trillion export target, the industry body submitted several demands to Singh, including worker accommodation and hostel facilities, zero import duty on cotton, extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme, and early implementation of the Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) scheme.

The Union minister assured the representatives that the Centre would extend full support to establish hostels for women workers, develop new industrial clusters and adopt modern manufacturing technologies. He added that India’s economic growth, infrastructure development and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have created new opportunities for the textile sector. Singh also lauded Tiruppur’s transition from cotton-based manufacturing to blended and man-made fibre (MMF)-based production, calling it the need of the hour. He urged the industry to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices and environmentally friendly technologies. The Tiruppur textile industry is aiming to shift towards a manufacturing structure comprising 50 per cent cotton and 50 per cent MMF-based products.

A Sakthivel, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and honorary chairman of TEA, said the Union Ministry of Textiles has been continuously introducing initiatives to develop the textile sector. He noted that textile parks are being established across the country under the PM MITRA scheme, while special emphasis is being placed on promoting the production and export of MMF garments. He also urged the speedy implementation of the Affordable Housing Scheme, saying it would significantly benefit Tiruppur’s textile and readymade garment industry. Sakthivel further said India has entered into trade agreements with 38 countries, including the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (UK FTA), which will come into force on July 15. Together, these countries account for nearly 66 per cent of the world’s population. He also sought a 50 per cent capital subsidy for the MMF processing sector, simplified import procedures and the establishment of a dedicated centre for green processing in Tiruppur.