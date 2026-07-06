Titan consumer business grows 41% in Q1 on strong jewellery demand

Titan Company's consumer businesses registered 41 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1FY27, the company said in its quarterly update.

A total of 77 stores were added during the quarter, expanding the combined retail network to 3,680 stores.

In jewellery, growth was witnessed across the brand portfolio, driven by healthy festive demand and Akshaya Tritiya sales during the quarter.

“Amidst (relatively) stable gold prices, the portfolio buyer growth came in early double digits and the average ticket sizes grew in high double digits. The core jewellery categories of plain and studded clocked growth (individually) in the mid-thirties, with coins continuing their investment-led strong double-digit growth momentum during this period,” the update said.

The watches business recorded overall growth in the high twenties. Analogue watches were driven by continuing premiumisation trends. Its smartwatches business declined in the low teens. EyeCare saw broad-based momentum across both owned and international brands, resulting in healthy double-digit growth for the quarter. “This was well supported by calibrated marketing investments driving multi-pair and multi-category consumer propositions, and premiumisation,” the company said in its update. In its emerging businesses, fragrances grew in the mid-teens, women's bags clocked strong double-digit growth for the quarter, and Taneira's growth was in the low single digits. In the international business, the jewellery businesses of Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane (combined) saw strong traction in North America and recorded double-digit growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).