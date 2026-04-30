TN overtakes Gujarat as top marine fish producer in 2025: CMFRI data

Gujarat lost its position as India’s top marine fish producing state to Tamil Nadu in 2025 due to adverse weather, extended fishing bans including the one in mid-May due to Operation Sindoor, and cyclonic disturbances, according to the latest report from Indian Council of Agricultural Research

(ICAR)’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Overall, the data showed that India's marine fish catch rose by almost 3 per cent year-on-year to 3.57 million tonnes in 2025, the data showed.

“Despite this overall growth, Gujarat recorded a significant almost 15 per cent decline, causing it to slip from the top position in landings. This decline was primarily due to fewer fishing days, beginning with adverse weather in early May, followed by a mid-May ban under Operation Sindoor. An extended fishing ban from 60 to 75 days (June to mid-August), along with continued bad weather in August, further reduced fishing activity. Subsequent cyclonic warnings and the impact of cyclone Shakti in early October added to the disruptions, affecting both Gujarat and the Union territory of Daman and Diu (20 per cent),” the report said.

Kerala remained in third position with marine fish landings of 0.62 million tonnes, a marginal increase of around 2 per cent over 2024. Among other major states, Karnataka recorded a more than 43 per cent surge in landings following a steep decline in 2024, while Maharashtra posted an over 16 per cent increase, according to the report. As per CMFRI's annual marine fish landing estimates, Indian mackerel remained the most landed marine resource in the country at 0.27 million tonnes, followed by cephalopods at 0.25 million tonnes and oil sardine at 0.25 million tonnes. "Cephalopods and threadfin breams recorded growth of 25 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively, both reaching decadal-high levels. Pelagic fish accounted for 54 per cent of the total catch, followed by demersal resources, crustaceans and molluscs,” the report said.