Top 10 pharma firms sustain volume growth as smaller rivals struggle

Individual performance varied. Zydus, Dr Reddy's and Torrent recorded negative MAT unit growth in August. Yet even excluding Cipla, the remaining top nine companies, on an average, recorded positive volume growth in each of the eight months analysed.

The performance comes amid a shift in the domestic market towards chronic and sub-chronic therapies. Sheetal Sapale, vice president-commercial at Pharmarack, said these therapies together accounted for around 56 per cent of the IPM in February, up from 53 per cent in 2022, while acute therapies' share declined to 44 per cent from 47 per cent. Chronic therapies were growing at an estimated five-year compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent, compared with 6 per cent for acute therapies.