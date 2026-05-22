Top listed realty firms outperform broader housing mkt moderation in FY26

DLF, Godrej, and Prestige achieved their respective FY26 sales guidance, while Lodha missed its pre-sales guidance for the year, as March saw selective deferral of sales due to the Iran war, leading to pre-sales being Rs 470 crore below the FY26 guidance (Rs 21,000 crore). The company’s pre-sales for the year stood at Rs 20,530 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

Godrej had guided for Rs 32,500 crore of pre-sales for FY26 and achieved 105 per cent of it, with bookings worth Rs 34,171 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year. Prestige’s FY26 sales stood at Rs 30,024.5 crore, up 76 per cent year-on-year, the highest ever in its history, and also surpassed its guidance. DLF’s FY26 bookings were Rs 20,143 crore, in line with its guidance.