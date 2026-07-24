Trade body calls for rollback of FDI in inventory-based ecom policy

“A possible structure is where the same ecommerce platform operates the marketplace and inventory-based models. The challenge arises when a domestic business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce company with foreign investment also undertakes export sales through an inventory-based model. In such cases, it would need to demonstrate that the foreign capital was deployed only for the marketplace business or export-oriented inventory operations, and not for inventory-based domestic B2C sales, where FDI remains prohibited,” said the source.