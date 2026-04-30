Trai begins talk on vehicle-to-everything connectivity to boost road safety

India is beginning consultations for carving out a dedicated chunk of airwaves so that cars can talk to each other and to roadside infrastructure, in a bid to reduce road accidents and improve road safety, with more than 170,000 road deaths reported in 2023 alone.

In a consultation paper issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday, the regulator has sought stakeholder views on the regulatory mechanism for frequency usage and assignment of spectrum for achieving this communication network. This was first initiated by a task force constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Issuing more than two dozen questions for consultation, Trai has said that the department of telecom (DoT) has recommended reserving spectrum in the 5.9-GHz band for vehicle-to-everything and vehicle-to-vehicle technology, adopting a harmonised intelligent transport system for the country, much like some developed markets. Among its questions, Trai has also asked whether this spectrum should be assigned administratively, or sold through market mechanisms — in other words auctioned. It has also asked about the applicable charges for this. Spectrum allocation would be on assignment basis as safety and operations of transport systems, which is permitted under the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act 2023. However, DoT asked Trai for recommendations as the technology has a large scale impact on Indian transport systems.

The spectrum bandwidth of 50 Mhz in the 5.87 Ghz to 5.92 GHz band is to be allocated for deployment. About 30 Mhz or units of spectrum could be allocated for initial use, while the rest could be reserved for future, leaving room for innovation and evolution of standards. Trai’s consultation paper identified two types of devices for building this communication network. First, on-board units (OBUs) which will be installed inside vehicles and will enable vehicles to talk to each other, alerting drivers of possible collisions and incoming emergency vehicles, like ambulances or fire engines. The OBUs will talk to roadside units (RSUs), or fixed infrastructure, much like light houses, which are deployed along roads and act as transmitters of information between the vehicles and infrastructure and among the vehicles.