Trai puts quality of service for 5G network slicing under scrutiny

Trai’s rationale is that service providers should ensure sufficient network capacity is available before launching any slice so that other services do not suffer a decline in quality. “While network slicing supports new use cases for different business models, it is driven by efficient utilisation of network resources with their efficient dynamic allocation among different slices. Since all network slices operate within the overall capacity supported by a cell, it is important to monitor availability of resources so that allocation of resources to one or more slices, especially during periods of high network traffic, is not to the detriment of the QoS of slice(s) with relatively lower QoS performance requirement,” the regulator said in an explanatory note accompanying the proposed draft amendments.