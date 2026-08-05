Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Industry / News / Trai puts quality of service for 5G network slicing under scrutiny

Trai puts quality of service for 5G network slicing under scrutiny

Draft norms mandate 21-day prior notice for new network slices, each with separate service quality standards

Trai, telecom tariffs, penalties, telecom regulation, tariff filing, India telecom
premium
The regulator has proposed allocating a portion of spectrum, or physical resource block, on 4G and 5G networks, with utilisation capped at 80 per cent during network slicing
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s telecommunications (telecom) regulator on Wednesday proposed that telecom companies planning to create a new 5G network slice will have to submit details of the proposed and existing network slice parameters at least 21 days in advance. In cases where more than one 5G slice is offered, each will be treated as a separate tariff offering and will have its own quality of service (QoS) parameters, the regulator said while proposing amendments to the QoS norms issued in 2024.
 
Seeking comments from the industry by August 26, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) draft amendments to the QoS standards for wireless and broadband services bring into focus the latest technology being adopted by carriers globally. In India, Bharti Airtel recently introduced the technology through its Fast Lane offering for postpaid users.
 
Trai’s rationale is that service providers should ensure sufficient network capacity is available before launching any slice so that other services do not suffer a decline in quality. “While network slicing supports new use cases for different business models, it is driven by efficient utilisation of network resources with their efficient dynamic allocation among different slices. Since all network slices operate within the overall capacity supported by a cell, it is important to monitor availability of resources so that allocation of resources to one or more slices, especially during periods of high network traffic, is not to the detriment of the QoS of slice(s) with relatively lower QoS performance requirement,” the regulator said in an explanatory note accompanying the proposed draft amendments.
 
The regulator has proposed allocating a portion of spectrum, or physical resource block, on 4G and 5G networks, with utilisation capped at 80 per cent during network slicing.
 
The draft rules also propose allowing telecom operators to charge different rates for 4G, 5G, and other services they offer. At present, carriers do not differentiate between 4G and 5G tariffs, although tariff differences exist between wireless and wired broadband services. Trai has added a condition that tariffs for a particular service should specify measurable download and upload speeds. A tariff will be deemed non-compliant if 80 per cent of the tested download speed is lower than the speed advertised by the operator.
 
Under the proposed rules, if customers fail to receive the promised download speeds, service providers will have to notify the affected customers and take corrective action before submitting their next compliance reports to the regulator.
 
The telecom regulator has also proposed penalties of ₹2 lakh per benchmark for submitting false QoS reports and ₹5 lakh for each instance of non-compliance or other violations. Repeated violations could attract penalties of up to ₹10 lakh for each benchmark and each instance.
 
Trai has also proposed rent rebates for postpaid subscribers and validity extensions for prepaid users in the event of major network outages lasting more than 24 hours.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FSSAI's crackdown: Why food brands and liquor firms are under scanner

India's EV industry to generate up to 40 million jobs by 2030: Report

Siam's E20 U-turn deepens debate over fuel quality and vehicle safety

AlcoBev makers challenge FSSAI directive over flavoring norms in HCs

Vi to prioritise network expansion, competitiveness in FY27: K M Birla

Topics :TRAI 5G networktelecom services

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

Next Story