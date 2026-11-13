Trai sees drop in spam calls on network, even as customer complaints rise

India’s telecom network saw over 1.53 million complaints against unsolicited commercial communications (UCCs) in Q2FY27, up from around 1.08 million complaints in Q1, while the total number of calls originating from the network fell over 2 per cent to 714 billion, shows Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data.

Highlights

224.49 mn: of India’s 1.349 billion telecom subscribers had registered DND preferences as of September 30, 2026. Over 1.12 billion subscribers have not registered their preferences

Zero: The telecom resources disconnected by BSNL for repeat spam violations in Q2FY27, compared with 4,963 by Jio, 7,889 by Airtel and 355 by Vi. Jio’s reported the lowest complaints among private sector peers