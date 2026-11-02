Trai tightens telecom complaint redressal rules, caps fines at ₹20 lakh

India’s telecom regulator on Monday tightened rules for consumer grievance redressal, under which telecom operators may be penalised up to ₹20 lakh per quarter per service area for improper disposal or handling of consumer complaints.

In its attempt to make consumer complaint redressal more efficient and user-centric, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) amended the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, nearly a decade after the rules were last changed.

Financial disincentives of up to ₹20 lakh per quarter per service area will be levied on telecom service providers for failure to comply with the amended rules or if deficiencies in dealing with complaints or appeals are found during reviews or audits. Penalties will start at ₹1,000 per improper dismissal of a complaint and ₹5,000 per appeal, with the total capped at ₹20 lakh per quarter per service area or circle. The financial disincentive has been reduced from ₹50 lakh, first proposed by the regulator in May.

Service providers will be required to submit quarterly performance reports on the number of complaints and their disposal. Failure to submit these reports would attract a financial disincentive of up to ₹5,000 per report per day for the first 15 days and ₹20,000 per report per day subsequently. This penalty has been capped at ₹10 lakh per instance per service area. Trai has also levied interest on penalties at 2 percentage points above the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on the outstanding penalty amount if the service provider does not pay within 21 days. The review of existing grievance redressal mechanisms follows a rise in customer complaints as well as changes in the ways consumers flag grievances or file complaints, such as through mobile apps, chatbots and emails, rather than calls or interactive voice response systems (IVRS). The regulator has also specified that every consumer complaint centre must operate round the clock using human representatives, automated systems, AI agents or a combination of these, on the condition that human representatives are available for a minimum of 16 hours every day. Users will have to be notified whenever they are interacting with an AI agent during complaint redressal.

Trai said that despite the mechanism, which was first introduced in 2012 and amended twice subsequently, the number of complaints had only risen. In 2025-26 (FY26), 73,081 complaints were registered, far higher than the 55,978 in FY25 and 44,733 in FY24. Among other amendments, Trai has said that service providers will be subject to periodic online or manual regulatory reviews or audits. The advisory committee layer has been removed on the grounds that it was making the appellate process ineffective. Complaint data will have to be retained for six months instead of three, while data on how a complaint or appeal was handled and addressed will have to be retained for a year for audit or review. Consumers can file an appeal with the appellate authority (AA) within 15 days instead of 30 days after receiving an unsatisfactory response or no response to a complaint. The authority will have 15 days to resolve the appeal.