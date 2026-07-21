Transition VC launches ₹1,500 cr Fund II to bet on energy-focused companies

The launch follows the deployment of Fund I, which closed at ₹700 crore, exceeding its initial target of ₹400 crore. Within three years, Fund I has delivered an internal rate of return of 57 per cent. Shingati added that the portfolio has recorded zero write-offs, with several companies already profitable, securing follow-on funding and scaling towards annual revenues of more than ₹100 crore.
In its initial fund, Transition VC invested in 22-23 companies with an average ticket size of nearly ₹30 crore.
According to Shingati, building on the firm's investment thesis, the second fund will continue investing across the energy transition value chain while expanding into adjacent sectors such as advanced manufacturing and application engineering.