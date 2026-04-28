Transmission bottlenecks threaten India's ambitious renewable energy goals

According to the government's projections, a substantial increase in non-fossil capacity is essential to meet future electricity demand and achieving energy transition goals. Solar photovoltaic capacity is likely to increase from 141 GW as of January 2026 to around 509 GW by 2035-36, wind power is likely to expand from 55 GW to 155 GW in 2035-36, and large hydro from 51 GW to nearly 78 GW in the same period. Nuclear-installed capacity is expected to grow from 8.78 GW to about 22 GW by 2035-36. This would take total non-fossil installed capacity to about 786 GW. Such an exponential increase in RE capacity in the grid will make the role of energy storage systems increasingly crucial. The installed capacity of pumped storage projects (PSP) is likely to increase to about 94 GW by 2035-36, while the installed capacity of battery energy storage systems is projected to be 80 GW by then.