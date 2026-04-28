Transmission bottlenecks threaten India's ambitious renewable energy goals

Why is grid resilience critical for renewable energy integration?
"The defining constraint in the next phase of the energy transition is no longer generation capacity. It is system resilience," says Arvind Ananthanarayanan, director of investments at ValueQuest Investment Advisors. "Renewable electricity differs fundamentally from conventional power in the sense that it is variable, geographically dispersed, and predominantly inverter-based. These characteristics alter how grids behave, how stability is maintained, and how supply and demand are balanced.”
He points out that as penetration of RE increases, responsibilities earlier embedded within generation assets shift towards transmission networks, distribution systems, storage, and digital control layers. “The grid moves from a unidirectional delivery mechanism into a complex, multi-nodal system that must actively manage power, information, and risk," he said.