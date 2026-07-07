Travel, hospitality majors unveil monsoon plans as summer season ebbs

Indian hospitality and travel companies have pegged their marketing strategies to the monsoon and faith tourism in a bid to attract travellers following the close of the peak summer travel season.

Online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip will begin its 'Monsoon Travel Sale' from July 7 to 10, encouraging people to travel during the monsoon season, with discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on flights and hotels, and holiday packages starting at Rs 11,599.

The company said the sale has been timed to coincide with the peak monsoon travel period and aims to drive bookings across both domestic and international destinations, catering to the growing demand for leisure holidays, family vacations and short seasonal getaways.

"We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience and memorable experiences," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip. Offers span domestic and international destinations, including Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, Bali, the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Brussels-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group also noted the emergence of the monsoon season as an increasingly preferred travel period rather than an off-peak season. "Across our portfolio, we have witnessed strong momentum during the May-June 2026 period, with occupancies outperforming last year and July bookings currently pacing nearly 10 per cent ahead year-on-year," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.