Tribals vow to oppose renewed mining push in Odisha's Niyamgiri hills

A day after Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal urged the Odisha government to revive bauxite mining in Niyamgiri, tribal communities on Sunday reacted sharply, stressing that they will continue to resist any such attempt and sacrifice their lives to protect their sacred hills.

In 2013, the project was shelved after 12 gram sabhas (village councils) unanimously voted against the mining proposal following a Supreme Court verdict.

Agarwal, after meeting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, said he discussed reopening the Niyamgiri bauxite project and that the government assured Vedanta of steps to facilitate the necessary permissions. He also stressed that affected tribals should be provided jobs.

Tribal representatives and activists, however, said the community’s position had not changed since the 2013 gram sabha process and that they would continue to oppose mining to protect Niyamgiri, which the Dongria Kondh tribals regard as sacred. “Many members of our community are deeply aggrieved after they came to know that another attempt is being made to revive mining in Niyamgiri. The project was opposed vehemently then, and it will be protested with the same vigour now. We are planning to convene a meeting soon to register our continued opposition to any such move,” Krushna Sikaka, a senior member of Niyamgiri Suraksha Manch, told Business Standard.

The Niyamgiri hills, spread across Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, are home to the Dongria Kondh, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). The community’s dependence on the hills extends beyond cultivation to forests, water sources and collection of forest produce, while Niyam Raja occupies a central place in its religious and cultural life. “Niyamgiri is not just a hill for us. It is our sacred land and the source of our livelihood. We will continue to resist any attempt to mine these hills and protect them, even if we have to die during the process,” said Sikaka, who spent more than six months in jail during the Niyamgiri protests 13 years ago.

In April 2013, the Supreme Court directed that the gram sabhas of the affected villages should determine whether mining would interfere with the religious, cultural and community rights of forest dwellers under the Forest Rights Act. Subsequently, all 12 gram sabhas identified for the process rejected the mining proposal in July-August 2013. The resolutions effectively stalled Vedanta’s plan to mine the estimated 80 million tonnes of bauxite in Niyamgiri. "Fresh efforts to win over tribal communities in favour of mining and industrialisation have already begun at the grassroots level, with forums being formed to support mining. At the same time, leaders of the Niyamgiri Suraksha Manch have been kept in jail. They may take whatever measures they want, but we will continue to defend our hills and our way of life as long as we are alive," said Rajkishor Sunani, state general secretary of Samajwadi Jan Parishad.

Vedanta’s latest push for bauxite mining comes after a lull of more than a decade as Agarwal argued that the mineral resources of Odisha should be used to generate employment and support industrial growth. Highlighting Vedanta’s existing alumina refinery at Lanjigarh as an example of industrial development in the region, he said the affected tribal population could benefit through employment. “Odisha has some of the world’s largest bauxite reserves. When the Niyamgiri bauxite project was proposed, there was a commitment to operationalise it. The government has now also assured us that necessary steps will be taken to obtain the required permissions and make the project operational so that it can generate employment for thousands of people,” Agarwal had told mediapersons.