Two-thirds of companies have no female KMP, says CFA Institute study

Men accounted for 80.6 per cent of employees in FY25, a marginal increase from 80.4 per cent in FY23, while the share of women slipped to 19.4 per cent from 19.6 per cent during the same period.
The survey covered 300 companies with an aggregate market capitalisation of Rs 207 trillion as of March 31, 2023, according to the report.
At the board of directors (BoD) level, women held 19 per cent of positions, with men occupying the remaining 81 per cent.
“Although women constitute around 20 per cent of the total workforce, their KMP representation is little more than half of that amount. These figures indicate that despite growing awareness, opportunities for women, especially in leadership and decision-making roles, remain restricted, and meaningful change is yet to be achieved,” the report added.