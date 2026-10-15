Tyre makers ready for BS-VII abrasion norms, seek clarity on testing rules

Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer, Apollo Tyres, said the inclusion of tyre abrasion in the emission framework would increase the focus on innovation in materials, compounds, and the tyre design.
“For the tyre industry, this will mean continued investment in research & development to balance environmental performance with safety, durability and affordability. As the regulatory framework evolves, clarity on testing protocols, performance thresholds, and implementation timelines will be important to enable the industry to prepare effectively,” Lorenzetti said.
Tyre abrasion is influenced by the road surface, making collaboration between manufacturers and regulators essential, he added.
The regulatory transition also comes amid an ongoing premiumisation trend.