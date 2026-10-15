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Tyre makers ready for BS-VII abrasion norms, seek clarity on testing rules

Proposed tyre abrasion norms from April 2031 are expected to drive R&D investments as manufacturers seek clarity on testing protocols while grappling with rising raw material costs

tyre makers, tyre industry
premium
Tyre makers prepare for BS-VII abrasion norms amid calls for clarity on testing standards and compliance costs | Representative Image
Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
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Tyre manufacturers in India are confident of meeting the proposed Bharat Stage-VII (BS-VII) tyre-abrasion norms, scheduled to take effect in April 2031, but have sought clarity on permissible limits and testing protocols to assess the investment and technological changes required for compliance.
 
The draft regulations, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), seek to bring tyre abrasion under the broader vehicle-emission framework, addressing particulate emission arising from tyre wear. However, the permissible abrasion limits and detailed testing requirements are yet to be notified.
 
The proposed regulations come as India’s tyre industry, with an estimated annual turnover of around ₹1 trillion, is expanding capacity and moving towards premium products, even as the costs of rising natural rubber and other inputs are putting pressure on margins.
 
According to the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (Atma), there are 28 manufacturers, which operate 62 plants.
 
Tyre exports in FY26 rose 9 per cent to a record ₹27,312 crore, while manufacturers have invested approximately ₹30,000 crore in greenfield and brownfield projects over the past four to five years.
 
Arnab Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer, CEAT, said the company was technologically prepared for the transition, drawing on its experience in international markets where similar regulations were being introduced.
 
“We are operating in markets where such regulations come before they do in this country. So we have a road map for meeting regulatory standards in various global markets. I’m sure we’ll be technologically prepared to meet the stringent targets that will come by way of BS-VII,” Banerjee told Business Standard.
 
He said the challenge would be to balance rolling resistance, which affects fuel consumption and electric vehicle-battery range, with wet and dry grip and tyre durability. Indian consumers, he added, remain particularly sensitive to tyre life.
 
On whether the April 2031 deadline was realistic, Banerjee said: “We will have to see the standard. As you know, the exact standards have to be notified. Then we will see if the road map meets the timeline. We should be ready. That is what I think.”
 
“I don’t think there will be any problem in getting there.”
 
While technology development would require investment over several years, Banerjee did not anticipate a sudden increase in quarterly capital expenditure.
 
Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer, Apollo Tyres, said the inclusion of tyre abrasion in the emission framework would increase the focus on innovation in materials, compounds, and the tyre design.
 
“For the tyre industry, this will mean continued investment in research & development to balance environmental performance with safety, durability and affordability. As the regulatory framework evolves, clarity on testing protocols, performance thresholds, and implementation timelines will be important to enable the industry to prepare effectively,” Lorenzetti said.
 
Tyre abrasion is influenced by the road surface, making collaboration between manufacturers and regulators essential, he added.
 
The regulatory transition also comes amid an ongoing premiumisation trend.
 
JK Tyre, in its FY26 disclosures, said premiumisation remained central to its growth strategy, with the domestic passenger car-radial tyre mix improving to 30 per cent, supported by larger rim sizes and differentiated products. Apollo Tyres has also been expanding its portfolio of premium passenger car tyres through its Vredestein brand.
 
At the same time, prices of raw materials remain a concern. JK Tyre has said raw materials account for over 60 per cent of tyre costs, with crude oil-linked inflation and currency depreciation adding to input pressures.
 
Banerjee said the costs of raw materials were expected to increase another 2.5-3 per cent in the third quarter, keeping margins under pressure despite successive price escalations.
 
Industry experts say Indian manufacturers have some advantages in adapting to the proposed requirements.
 
“The Indian market has traditionally favoured longer-lasting tyres with lower abrasion over those offering a greater grip. This gives the industry a slight advantage in adapting to BS-VII norms,” said Anurag Singh of Primus Partners.
 
Singh said Indian tyre manufacturers were technically capable and globally competitive, with exports accounting for around 25 per cent of the industry turnover. While tighter regulations would increase costs, they would also deliver environmental benefits.
 
The final abrasion limits and testing methodology will determine the scale of technological changes and additional compliance costs for the industry.
 
   

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Topics :Tyre companiesCeat TyresApollo TyresJK Tyre

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

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