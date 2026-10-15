Tyre makers ready for BS-VII abrasion norms, seek clarity on testing rules

He said the challenge would be to balance rolling resistance, which affects fuel consumption and electric vehicle-battery range, with wet and dry grip and tyre durability. Indian consumers, he added, remain particularly sensitive to tyre life.

On whether the April 2031 deadline was realistic, Banerjee said: “We will have to see the standard. As you know, the exact standards have to be notified. Then we will see if the road map meets the timeline. We should be ready. That is what I think.”