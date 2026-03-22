Uber India shifts from reactive to predictive safety: Sooraj Nair

For Uber, safety has emerged as a differentiator. According to a report by UK-based Public First, 95 per cent of female riders cited safety as their top reason for using Uber. 84 per cent of female riders believed that taking an Uber was the safest way to get home. That tells us that trust matters deeply to users.

Women Rider Preference emerged from the need to reassure female drivers that they can filter for female-only riders when they want to. It's a toggle on the app, but it provides them a confidence boost. We're seeing more women drivers joining and taking trips on the platform. We've already recorded more than 42,000 trips where female drivers opted for this feature. We still have a long way to go, but safety features like these contribute to building an ecosystem where more women feel confident participating.