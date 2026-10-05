UltraTech becomes first Indian company with 2 GW green power capacity

Leading cement maker UltraTech on Monday said it has become the first Indian company to cross 2 GW of captive green power capacity after commissioning a 116.55-MW wind energy project in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The Aditya Birla Group flagship company has also commissioned 10 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity at Sarlanagar Cement Works, its integrated manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

"With this, UltraTech's cumulative installed green energy capacity has reached 2,024 MW, making it the first cement company in India to commission over 2 GW of green energy capacity for captive use," the company said in a statement.

UltraTech's current green energy capacity of 2,024 MW comprises 1,580 MW of renewable energy capacity and 444 MW of WHRS capacity.

"Together, these meet about 48 per cent of the company's current power requirements," it said. The milestone reflects the cumulative impact of UltraTech's multi-pronged energy transition strategy. So far in FY27, nearly a third of UltraTech's 76 manufacturing units in India have maintained green energy utilisation above 50 per cent of their electricity requirement. Five of these units have exceeded 95 per cent. UltraTech continues to advance its portfolio of renewable energy and WHRS projects to increase the share of green energy in its power mix. The company commissioned 430 MW of green energy capacity in FY26. The cement maker is progressively integrating Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across its operations to enhance renewable energy utilisation and supply reliability.