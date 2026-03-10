Union Cabinet clears amendments to IBC, Companies Act and LLP Act

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as well as the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, according to official sources.

The IBC Bill had been tabled by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in August last year, after which it was referred to the Select Committee of Parliament. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), it is learnt, has accepted most of the suggestions made by the committee and incorporated them in the Bill.

Changes in the Companies Act and the LLP Act, sources said, focus on easing processes and reducing the compliance burden on businesses. Various forms are proposed to be rationalised alongside more action on decriminalisation for greater ease of doing business across both Acts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the IBC Bill would be tabled in the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament. The IBC Bill had proposed important changes, including a creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process, a two-tier approval framework for resolution plans, and provisions for group and cross-border insolvency. An important clarification made in the Bill relates to claims raised by state or Central authorities, stating that only if there is a contractual agreement between parties for such claims would they be treated as secured creditors and would not automatically get a higher priority under the IBC. The proposed Bill has brought significant reforms with the addition of a new clause that allows assets of personal or corporate guarantors to be transferred to lenders as part of the insolvency resolution process.