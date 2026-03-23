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Unseasonal rains, West Asia tensions weigh on consumer goods sales

Unseasonal rains and rising input costs linked to West Asia tensions hit FMCG and durables demand, dampening summer sales momentum and affecting production outlook

FMCGs, GST rate, Consumer goods
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For consumer durables maker Haier, sales dropped by almost 15 per cent in the last week following a spell of rain and snow in the northern states due to western disturbances.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:48 PM IST
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Consumer companies, which expected a strong summer season at the start of the season, now face double headwinds from intermittent rains and the war in West Asia, which is starting to impact sales and sentiment.
 
For consumer durables maker Haier, sales dropped by almost 15 per cent in the last week following a spell of rain and snow in the northern states due to western disturbances.
 
“The summer started strong, but with temperatures dropping in the northern regions, our sell-off was slightly impacted. We are still optimistic about the summer season being strong, just how it started. Such incidents don’t impact planned purchases, but customers forced to buy due to extreme heat postpone their purchases,” NS Satish, president, Haier India, told Business Standard.
 
Not just durables, sales of fast-moving consumer goods have also seen a short dip.
 
“March is typically a momentum-building month for summer-centric categories, and the season had begun on a positive note across our portfolio. However, the recent spell of unseasonal rains and relatively milder temperatures has led to some short-term softening in demand across certain categories,” Jayatheertha Chary, deputy managing director, Mother Dairy, told Business Standard.
 
Chary, however, added that such fluctuations are not unusual for the industry and it is too early to draw any conclusions on overall summer performance.
 
However, for consumer firms, it is not the inclement weather that is playing spoilsport. The war raging in West Asia has led to a rise in plastic prices and forced the government to restrain supply of commercial LPG cylinders. This is proving to be a hindrance in the production processes of companies.
 
“We might have to curtail production by 20–25 per cent going forward if commercial LPG supply is further restrained. There is a lot of strain on companies due to the rising dollar and changes in the star ratings. All these factors combined might lead to a shortage of ACs if demand remains strong,” said Haier’s Satish.
 
In such a scenario, price hikes are imminent. Makers of ACs, washing machines, and refrigerators will be increasing prices by 10 per cent, effective April 1.
 
“Prices will go up across categories, depending on what kind of raw material goes into the designs and models. We are running our plants at full capacity and intend to do so until May unless there are supply chain constraints. However, there is a challenge in terms of how the price hikes will impact demand,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president, appliances business, Godrej Enterprises Group.
 
For the maker of crowd favourite Lahori Zeera, Chandigarh-based Archian Foods, the rise in prices of resin may force the company to hike prices for distributors.
 
“The current crude oil prices are unsustainable and have impacted our gross margins. While we won’t raise prices for customers, we may have to increase distributor prices to protect margins if the situation does not ease in the coming week,” said co-founder and chief executive officer Saurabh Munjal.

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Topics :FMCGConsumer goodsrainsIndustry News

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

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