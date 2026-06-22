UP eyes 9% of India's data centre capacity with ₹4.9 trn investment

The Uttar Pradesh government is eyeing private investments to the tune of ₹4.9 trillion in energy-driven digital infrastructure to account for 8-9 per cent of India’s total data centre capacity in the near future. According to officials, domestic and global investors have shown interest in developing data centres with a combined capacity of 5,410 megawatt (Mw) in the state. “Potential investors include Essar Group, Grew Energy, Golden State Capital, Mapletree, CtrlS Datacenters, and Nxtra by Airtel, AM Green, Trifecta Connex among others,” a senior state official said.