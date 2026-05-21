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UP govt plans nearly ₹600 crore investment to strengthen AI ecosystem

To achieve its objectives, the state is scaling up infrastructure for technologies such as AI, Quantum Computing, and deep-tech innovations

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Uttar Pradesh plans to invest nearly ₹600 crore in the UP AI Mission and India’s first AI City near Lucknow to emerge as a leading AI hub in South Asia. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:40 PM IST
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To position Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a leading artificial intelligence (AI) hub in South Asia, the state government has committed to invest almost ₹600 crore.
 
The proposed investments entail allocations worth about ₹230 crore towards the UP AI Mission and the development of India’s first ‘AI City’ with an investment of about ₹370 crore on the outskirts of Lucknow.
 
To achieve its objectives, the state is scaling up infrastructure for technologies such as AI, Quantum Computing, and deep-tech innovations.
 
According to UP State Transformation Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Singh, UP is surging towards becoming a national model for AI transformation in government functioning.
 
“This will accelerate the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he said addressing the ‘AI Transformation Conclave 2026’ in Lucknow recently.
 
Spanning 260 acres, the Lucknow AI City is envisioned as an innovation zone to position UP as India’s premier AI hub.
 
The AI City will encompass critical layers of the AI ecosystem such as hardware, compute infrastructure, foundational development, and AI-driven solutions within an integrated environment to accelerate research, deployment, and commercialisation.
 
Moreover, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been pitching for UP in the Quantum Computing race, stating that the state is fostering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Deep Tech vision going forward.
 
To pitch Uttar Pradesh in the league of new-age sectors, the state government is targeting investments worth ₹70,000 crore in electronics manufacturing and data centres.
 
While the government is eyeing investments worth ₹40,000 crore under the UP Electronic Manufacturing Policy (UPEMP), the UP Data Centre Policy 2021 envisages investments of almost ₹30,000 crore with the setting up of eight private data centre parks of 900 megawatts (Mw) capacity.
 
The state’s recent Annual Budget 2026-27 encompassed provisions for the overarching UP AI Mission, AI City, and other emerging technologies.
 
“Uttar Pradesh, especially Lucknow, is emerging as the most suitable centre for AI innovation in India,” Subi Chaturvedi, Sherpa of Working Group-7 of the India-US CEO Forum noted.
 
Apart from leading information technology (IT) firms such as TCS and HCL, Lucknow - in recent years - has witnessed the entry of marquee IT and AI firms such as  IBM, InMobi, Sify etc.
 
To catalyse the AI blueprint, the state government is mulling over an exclusive AI policy to offer an array of incentives to private companies on capital investment and stamp duty.

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceYogi AdityanathUP governmentAI technologyLucknow

First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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