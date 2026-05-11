UP bagged ₹50 trillion investment proposals since 2017: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the bedrock of the state’s industrial and economic revival in the last nine years was his government’s success in ensuring that the rule of law is enforced. He said the state has received investment proposals worth ₹50 trillion in the last nine years and is on course to becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2029-30.

Adityanath addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Annual Business Summit 2026. It was his maiden appearance as the UP CM at the event. Adityanath invited the CII and business leaders present at the gathering to invest in UP. The CII leadership thanked him for finding time from his busy schedule in recent weeks, including election campaigning in West Bengal, and also since his schedule is set to get more hectic with Assembly polls in UP slated for next February-March.

Adityanath noted that the day was auspicious as it marked the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, and also the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear test of 1998, which symbolised India’s strength. On UP’s turnaround since 2017, Adityanath said that when he took over as the state’s CM, there were on average more than 300 incidents of rioting every year — effectively a riot a day — curfews, extortion in the form of “goonda tax”, farmer suicides, and absence of safety and security for women. The roads were poor and there was large outbound migration of youth and entrepreneurs, he said, adding that while he was inexperienced, his years of managing the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur had instilled in him the discipline that helped him manage the state.

Adityanath said his top priorities were to establish the rule of law, end policy paralysis in the state’s bureaucracy, shape sectoral policies for industrial revival, curb arbitrariness in decision-making, and reduce farmers’ suicides by encouraging agricultural growth. The UP CM said his government introduced policies to shore up the state’s manufacturing strength, supported Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), created a land bank, and adopted zero tolerance towards criminals. “Today, I feel a sense of satisfaction when I see girls going to school, especially in western UP,” Adityanath said as he recounted how he brought to justice the murderer of an entrepreneur in Kairana, who was gunned down in front of his five-year-old daughter.

Adityanath said several entrepreneurs in Bengal evinced interest in investing in UP when he was campaigning in that state. “They told me that only 7,000 industrial units are left in Bengal. I said in my nine years, 18,000 big industries and 9.6 million MSMEs have set up units in UP,” the UP CM said, reminiscing about the first global investors summit that his government hosted. “We received ₹4.67 trillion worth of investment proposals in our first investors summit, with 60 per cent of these holding groundbreaking ceremonies. We have received ₹50 trillion worth of investment proposals until now and have created a 75,000-acre land bank, improved road, rail and air connectivity,” he said. Adityanath detailed the expressways and airports that have come up in the state, and the improvement in its manufacturing capacity, with UP accounting for 55 per cent of the country’s electronic component manufacturing. UP, he said, is now one of the country’s top three economies. Its GSDP and per capita income have increased and it is on its way to becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2029-30. Adityanath said MSMEs have created job opportunities for 30 million youth, while agricultural growth and the tourism sector have also seen significant expansion.