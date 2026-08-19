UP-Japan investment meet to focus on green hydrogen, semiconductor push

A high-level CEO Roundtable under the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions focused on investment opportunities and industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

The event, to be held at Taj Palace, will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior ministers and officials of the central and state governments, and top executives of leading Japanese industry groups.

More than 200 industrialists, chief executive officers, business leaders and policymakers from Japan are participating in the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, being held from August 18 to 23. The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.

The delegation will be briefed on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and government policies across sectors. The inaugural session will begin at the Durbar Hall of Taj Palace, where Adityanath will honour CEOs of Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a video presentation on the state’s industrial and infrastructure progress. The CEO Roundtable, to be chaired by the Chief Minister, will focus on future industrial opportunities in the state. Discussions with industry representatives will cover green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure. Japanese investors will also be briefed on the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in Uttar Pradesh and the state’s investment policies.

The event will include a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects of Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation. Escorts Kubota’s project, worth around ₹2,025 crore in Sector 10 of YEIDA, is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs. Minda Corporation has proposed a total investment of ₹1,166 crore in two projects in Sector 10 and Sector 24, expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities. Together, the two companies’ projects represent an investment of ₹3,191 crore and are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs. The event will also feature a presentation on the proposed 500-acre Japan City in YEIDA. Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, will brief participants on the plan and opportunities available to Japanese companies in the state.

Japan City is planned as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, their suppliers and ancillary industries. It is expected to promote supply-chain integration, technology transfer and employment opportunities. Alongside the CEO Roundtable, sessions such as the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Innovation, Industry and Investment Dialogue and Accelerating Green Transformation: Mobility, Energy and Strategic Materials will also be held during the meet. These sessions will include discussions by experts and industry representatives on startups, technology, banking, skilled human resources, green transformation, transportation, energy and strategic materials. Special presentations and an exhibition will also be organised in the afternoon for the Yamanashi delegation.