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UP lines up ₹6 trn investment projects, targets ₹8 trn for GBC 5.0

Uttar Pradesh has lined up projects worth ₹6 trillion for GBC 5.0 and aims to expand the pipeline to ₹8 trillion as it accelerates industrial investments

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
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The Yogi government also targets to add over ₹75,000 crore over the next three months by attracting 50 projects worth over ₹500 crore each and 500 new projects totalling over ₹100 crore each | (Photo: PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government’s nodal investment agency ‘Invest UP’ has lined up investment projects worth ₹6 trillion as the state readies for the proposed fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) scheduled later this year. The Yogi Adityanath government expects this basket to burgeon to ₹8 trillion.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate GBC 5.0 even as the date of the mega event is yet to be finalised.
 
State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ recently reviewed the preparations for the GBC, which is aimed at establishing the state as a prominent investment destination in South Asia. He also directed officials to mitigate obstacles delaying the implementation of industrial projects.
 
At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the UP government had garnered investment proposals to the tune of ₹40 trillion, of which projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched at the GBC 4.0 by PM Modi.
 
UP Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar asked ‘Invest UP’ to prioritise investment proposals exceeding ₹500 crore, while strengthening Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the financial services sector to create high-quality, well-paying jobs for the youth.
 
The Yogi government also targets to add over ₹75,000 crore over the next three months by attracting 50 projects worth over ₹500 crore each and 500 new projects totalling over ₹100 crore each.
 
Nandi directed officials to expedite the expansion of the state’s industrial land inventory and accelerate the development works under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). He also underlined the need to increase the availability of coal-based raw materials, and further boost the state’s ease of doing business ecosystem.
 
During FY2025–26, 4,860 new industrial units were registered under the Factories Act in UP, generating employment for 300,000 people, a 33 per cent increase over the previous year.
 
The state’s Industrial Development Authorities acquired 15,610 acres of land during the same period, an annual growth rate of 133 per cent. Of this, 2,671 acres have already been allotted to investors.
 
Meanwhile, the state’s total exports reached ₹2 trillion, highlighting UP’s steadily strengthening industrial performance, officials said.
 
   

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Topics :manufacturing Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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