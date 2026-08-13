UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years
Cred and PhonePe raised $1 billion each during the five-year period, while Pine Labs, Razorpay and BharatPe were among the other major recipients of equity fundingAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
India’s payments technology sector has raised over $5.8 billion in cumulative equity funding across 371 rounds since 2021, as adoption of transaction-related services built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded over the past five years, according to data from Tracxn.
During the five-year period, capital was concentrated among companies such as Cred and PhonePe, which cornered $1 billion each, followed by Pine Labs with $641 million, Razorpay with $535 million and BharatPe with $440 million.
The sector raised $2.8 billion across around 121 rounds in 2021, before funding contracted to $416 million across 43 rounds in 2025. Funding hit a low of $219 million across 54 rounds in 2024. So far this year, the sector has raised $669 million across 12 rounds, data shows.
The focus on capital raised by companies, especially those operating on UPI rails or enabling e-payments acceptance, comes at a time when a potential merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI is being deliberated.
UPI payments continue to remain free for users and merchants. A potential MDR is being deliberated for large merchants, with no plans to pass on the cost of processing such transactions to consumers.
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| Funding to payments-tech companies in India
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| Year
| Funding (in $million)
| Number of rounds
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| 2021
| ₹2800
| ₹121
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| 2022
| 899
| 92
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| 2023
| 823
| 49
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| 2024
| 219
| 54
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| 2025
| 416
| 43
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| 2026
| 669
| 12
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| Source: Tracxn
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