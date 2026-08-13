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Home / Industry / News / UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

Cred and PhonePe raised $1 billion each during the five-year period, while Pine Labs, Razorpay and BharatPe were among the other major recipients of equity funding

UPI
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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:17 PM IST
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India’s payments technology sector has raised over $5.8 billion in cumulative equity funding across 371 rounds since 2021, as adoption of transaction-related services built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded over the past five years, according to data from Tracxn.
 
During the five-year period, capital was concentrated among companies such as Cred and PhonePe, which cornered $1 billion each, followed by Pine Labs with $641 million, Razorpay with $535 million and BharatPe with $440 million.
 
The sector raised $2.8 billion across around 121 rounds in 2021, before funding contracted to $416 million across 43 rounds in 2025. Funding hit a low of $219 million across 54 rounds in 2024. So far this year, the sector has raised $669 million across 12 rounds, data shows.
 
The focus on capital raised by companies, especially those operating on UPI rails or enabling e-payments acceptance, comes at a time when a potential merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI is being deliberated.
 
UPI payments continue to remain free for users and merchants. A potential MDR is being deliberated for large merchants, with no plans to pass on the cost of processing such transactions to consumers.
 
       
Funding to payments-tech companies in India      
       
Year Funding (in $million) Number of rounds  
2021 ₹2800 ₹121  
2022 899 92  
2023 823 49  
2024 219 54  
2025 416 43  
2026 669 12  
       
Source: Tracxn      
 
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Topics :UPIpaymentsTechnology

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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