UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

India’s payments technology sector has raised over $5.8 billion in cumulative equity funding across 371 rounds since 2021, as adoption of transaction-related services built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded over the past five years, according to data from Tracxn.

During the five-year period, capital was concentrated among companies such as Cred and PhonePe, which cornered $1 billion each, followed by Pine Labs with $641 million, Razorpay with $535 million and BharatPe with $440 million.

The sector raised $2.8 billion across around 121 rounds in 2021, before funding contracted to $416 million across 43 rounds in 2025. Funding hit a low of $219 million across 54 rounds in 2024. So far this year, the sector has raised $669 million across 12 rounds, data shows.