The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has raised concerns over the potential impact of additional tariffs being imposed by the United States (US) on the country’s textile and apparel exports, given that country is the single-largest market for the sector.

The new 100 per cent tariffs - imposed on countries buying Russian oil - were approved by US President Donald Trump when he signed off on the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’.

“Any additional tariffs under this Act will be very difficult to absorb for the MSME-dominated Indian textile and apparel sector already under stress due to several factors, including the continuing turmoil in West Asia. It will severely impact our ability to sell in the United States, our most significant market by a distance,” CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said on Saturday.

"We eagerly look forward to the Government of India engaging more closely with the United States to ensure that Indian exporters are not disadvantaged and rendered completely uncompetitive in the world’s No. 1 economy,” he added. Chandran said a fair, balanced, and equitable bilateral trade deal (BTA) between India and the US is the urgent need of the hour. India has been negotiating a BTA with the United States for some time now, and is said to be in the final stretches of the talks. The CITI chairman said that although the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India will open new markets for Indian exporters, they cannot substitute for the importance of the US market for the sector.