USFDA closes Dr Reddy's Hyderabad facility inspection with VAI status

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said the US health regulator classified the inspection outcome of its formulations manufacturing facility here as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and officially closed the inspection.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at its formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges regarding the inspection on August 14, 2026.

"We wish to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection outcome as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and concluded that the inspection is officially closed under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3)," Dr Reddy's said in the filing.