Uttar Pradesh attracts ₹7,200 crore investment in dairy, poultry sectors

The Uttar Pradesh government has received investment proposals of more than ₹7,200 crore in the dairy and poultry verticals, thereby boosting the state’s farm economy. Agricultural and allied sectors are vital for the state to achieve its goal

of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The state government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with private investors at state-sponsored events. While dairy accounts for MoUs worth ₹5,000 crore, the poultry domain contributed with MoUs worth more than ₹2,267 crore, totalling over ₹7,200 crore.

K V Raju, economic advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said the government is ensuring food security for the growing population while expanding employment opportunities.

In recent years, the Yogi Adityanath government has implemented an array of schemes ensuring market access, transparent pricing, and stable income for farmers, thereby strengthening the rural economy. UP Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh said dairy is the backbone of Uttar Pradesh ’s rural economy. ”The dairy sector contributes ₹1.72 trillion to the state’s gross value added (GVA). The dairy department has executed 796 MoUs worth over ₹25,000 crore so far, and expects to generate more than 60,000 jobs,” he informed. The government has signed MoUs with leading companies including Ananda Dairy, Gyan Dairy, Param Dairy etc. Uttar Pradesh is the largest milk-producing state in India.

Under the Nand Baba Milk Mission, ₹84 crore has been distributed as subsidy to more than 10,000 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. In UP, more than 4,000 primary dairy cooperative societies have been formed, benefiting 150,000 milk producers. While the annual milk production was 27.77 million tonnes (mt) in 2016–17, it has now jumped to 183.68 mt in 2025–26. “The Yogi government is committed to doubling farmers’ incomes and making livestock farmers self-reliant,” Singh stressed. Meanwhile, the government co-organised ‘Uttar Pradesh Poultry Conclave 2026’ recently to boost egg production and position the state as a major poultry hub.