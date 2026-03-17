Uttar Pradesh defence corridor logs in ₹35,000 crore investments

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) has garnered defence and aerospace proposals of over ₹35,000 crore with several projects already commissioned, a senior official at Invest UP said.

The six UPDIC nodes include Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh, and Agra.

Among the six nodes, Kanpur attracted the highest investment proposals worth ₹13,000 crore, followed by Jhansi (₹11,700 crore), Lucknow (₹4,850 crore), Aligarh (₹4,500 crore), Chitrakoot (₹900 crore), and Agra (₹600 crore).

One of the largest projects in the corridor is the weapon manufacturing plant set up by Adani Defence Systems in Kanpur at an investment of about ₹1,500 crore.

Promoted by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the UPDIC aligns with India’s defence and aerospace ambitions and positions Uttar Pradesh (UP) as a strategic hub of indigenous defence manufacturing. According to UPEIDA, about 978 hectares have already been allotted to industries of the nearly 2,040 hectares of land acquired so far. About 62 companies have been allocated land in the UPDIC. Nine units have become operational, and lease deeds are underway for 11 more projects. Meanwhile, Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced materials and missile systems, with aerolloy technologies (₹320 crore) producing titanium castings and BrahMos Aerospace (₹300 crore) assembling the supersonic BrahMos missiles , etc.