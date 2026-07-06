Uttar Pradesh govt allots 1,142 hectares to defence manufacturing firms

In the backdrop of India’s defence exports hitting ₹38,424 crore in 2025-26, the Uttar Pradesh government has upped the ante by allotting 1,142 hectares to the defence manufacturing companies in the state.

The UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) launched in 2018, spans six nodes -- Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh, and Agra. Developed by the nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), 1,142 hectares of the 2,100 hectares acquired for the corridor, have been allotted to the investors.

“UP’s defence manufacturing sector will not only bolster India’s defence and military capabilities, but also give a push to the ‘Make in UP’ theme,” a senior UP official told Business Standard.

He added that defence manufacturing will catalyse UP's ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030. UPDIC has netted investment proposals of nearly ₹40,000 crore with Kanpur topping the chart by securing proposals worth ₹13,000 crore, followed by Jhansi (₹12,190 crore), Lucknow (₹4,850 crore), Aligarh (₹4,581 crore), Chitrakoot (₹4,392 crore), and Agra (₹607 crore). Meanwhile, 33 per cent or over ₹13,000 crore of the UPDIC’s current investment pipeline has already been launched. Nearly 65 companies have secured land to establish their plants in the corridor with the potential to create 15,300 jobs, according to UPDIC Chief General Manager, Colonel (Retired) Sanjay Singh.

In the Kanpur node, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited has commenced operations at its mega ₹1,500 crore ammunition manufacturing facility. In Aligarh, Werywin Defence has started production of small arms with an investment of ₹65 crore, while Nitya Creations India is manufacturing precision arms components with an investment of ₹12 crore. AMITECH has made its Space port station functional with ₹330 crore investment. Meanwhile, Lucknow is emerging as a centre for advanced defence and aerospace manufacturing with Aerolloy Technologies commencing titanium casting operations with an investment of ₹320 crore. BrahMos Aerospace has started production of the BrahMos NG missile system at its ₹300 crore facility in Lucknow, while Sankalp Safety Solutions has begun manufacturing safety equipment and woven fabrics with an investment of ₹14 crore.