Uttar Pradesh govt attracts ₹3,000 crore tourism investment proposals

and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the investments are expected to boost tourism, hospitality, transport and infrastructure in the state.

The government is also leveraging digital media, influencers, vloggers and content creators to promote tourism hotspots such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura. Under the UP’s Digital Media Policy 2024, influencers can receive up to ₹8 lakh to promote tourism, heritage, cuisine through content creation.

A mentoring session for content creators, was recently held by social media platform Snapchat in Lucknow. According to Saket Jha Saurabh, Director & Head (AR & Content Partnerships) Snap Inc, Uttar Pradesh has one of the largest content creators communities in India. Content in regional languages like Hindi is seeing strong engagement as creators share authentic and relatable stories, he said adding tourism and heritage are among the themes for engaging content in Uttar Pradesh.