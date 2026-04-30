Uttar Pradesh govt bets on solar as energy demand may cross 33,000 Mw

As Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) energy demand is estimated to cross 33,000 megawatts (Mw) in peak summer months, the state government is promoting solar power.

While the energy demand in June 2026 is expected to reach 33,375 Mw, the UP government has prepared a roadmap to ensure 34,000 Mw is available.

In addition to leveraging thermal and hydro power resources, the state is building rooftop solar power plants across 75 districts.

UP is among top performing states under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana scheme. So far, over 480,000 residential rooftop solar plants have been installed across 75 districts.

“The government aims to realise the vision of ‘solar in every home’, ensuring affordable and clean energy. This will lead to reduced electricity bills, environmental protection, and energy self-reliance,” a senior UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency official said.

While Lucknow tops rooftop solar installations with over 87,000 plants, other cities are fast catching up, especially in the growing use of induction cooktops, and the rising demand for electric vehicles.