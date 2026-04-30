Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt bets on solar as energy demand may cross 33,000 Mw

Uttar Pradesh govt bets on solar as energy demand may cross 33,000 Mw

Uttar Pradesh boosts rooftop solar and microgrids to meet record summer power demand, targeting energy security and cleaner electricity across the state

solar, solar power, china
premium
While the energy demand in June 2026 is expected to reach 33,375 Mw, the UP government has prepared a roadmap to ensure 34,000 Mw is available | Image: Bloomberg
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
As Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) energy demand is estimated to cross 33,000 megawatts (Mw) in peak summer months, the state government is promoting solar power.
 
While the energy demand in June 2026 is expected to reach 33,375 Mw, the UP government has prepared a roadmap to ensure 34,000 Mw is available.
 
In addition to leveraging thermal and hydro power resources, the state is building rooftop solar power plants across 75 districts.
 
UP is among top performing states under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana scheme. So far, over 480,000 residential rooftop solar plants have been installed across 75 districts.
 
“The government aims to realise the vision of ‘solar in every home’, ensuring affordable and clean energy. This will lead to reduced electricity bills, environmental protection, and energy self-reliance,” a senior UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency official said.
 
While Lucknow tops rooftop solar installations with over 87,000 plants, other cities are fast catching up, especially in the growing use of induction cooktops, and the rising demand for electric vehicles.
 
Apart from rooftop solar plants, the private sector is partnering with rural entrepreneurs to set up micro solar farms, which feed energy to the local community including shops and micro enterprises.
 
This approach not only enhances energy reliability but also addresses ongoing challenges such as excessive dependence on diesel in the hinterland, said Manoj Gupta, chief executive officer of Tata Power’s subsidiary TP Renewable Microgrid.
 
The Tata Power company is setting up integrated renewable energy plants in UP, which combines solar power as well as bio-CNG derived from agricultural residue and cattle waste for energy generation in the hinterland, he added.
 
According to the UP Power Corporation Limited, nearly 80 per cent of the electricity demand during peak hours will be met through previously signed MoUs under long-term tie-ups.
 
The remaining energy demand will be met through the procurement of additional electricity from leading power exchange platforms such as IEX, PXIL, and HPX.
 
In addition, a banking arrangement of about 4,663 million units of electricity has been made with other states. Under this arrangement, power can be procured from other states during demand spikes in peak summer, and later returned during lean seasons.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure adequate power supply across the state during the summer.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rajasthan agency to spend Rs 1,500 cr to develop industrial areas

Task force suggests measures to boost PNG penetration, reform CGD sector

Spot crude premiums decline, cushioning OMC losses amid Brent rally

Can public WiFi expansion in India survive the era of cheap mobile data?

Premium

Centre proposes E100 testing framework to accelerate flex fuel vehicles

Topics :Uttar Pradeshsolar power clean energyIndustry News

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story