Uttar Pradesh govt bets on solar as energy demand may cross 33,000 Mw

“The government aims to realise the vision of ‘solar in every home’, ensuring affordable and clean energy. This will lead to reduced electricity bills, environmental protection, and energy self-reliance,” a senior UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency official said.
While Lucknow tops rooftop solar installations with over 87,000 plants, other cities are fast catching up, especially in the growing use of induction cooktops, and the rising demand for electric vehicles.
Apart from rooftop solar plants, the private sector is partnering with rural entrepreneurs to set up micro solar farms, which feed energy to the local community including shops and micro enterprises.