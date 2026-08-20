Uttar Pradesh nets investment worth ₹35,000 crore in renewable energy

Getting a shot in the arm for its green energy roadmap, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has received fresh investment proposals worth ₹35,000 crore from leading renewable energy companies.

Five projects spanning solar and renewable energy are proposed to be developed in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Avaada Electro Limited has committed to invest ₹16,139 crore, generating 7,400 jobs. SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited has proposed an investment of ₹8,000 crore, followed by Oriana Power Limited at ₹4,500, and CESC Green Power Limited and IB Solar at ₹3,805 crore and ₹3,000, respectively.

The total investment aggregates over ₹35,400 crore, with job opportunity potential of more than 20,000.

According to a senior official, UP is witnessing an investment surge owing to its customised incentive framework and support through policies such as the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion (IIEP) Policy 2022, the FDI/FCI and Fortune 500 Investment Promotion Policy 2023, and the Semiconductor Policy 2024. “By aligning incentives with project requirements and ensuring speedy approvals, UP has built an ecosystem where global and domestic manufacturers operate with confidence and efficiency,” he added. Meanwhile, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) is also expanding its solar-powered microgrid network in UP. Manoj Kumar Gupta, CEO, TP Renewable Microgrid (TPRMG), said with an installed microgrid capacity of 4.5 megawatt, the firm generates 5.74 million units of clean electricity annually in the state.