Uttar Pradesh logs 53% jump in real estate investment at ₹68,328 crore

Uttar Pradesh (UP) witnessed a 53 per cent jump in capital investments worth over ₹68,328 crore in 2025, this comes as the pace of urbanisation picks up in the state.

This was higher than the capital investments of ₹28,411 crore and ₹44,526 crore in the housing and commercial real estate recorded during calendar years 2023 and 2024 respectively.

According to UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy, the state is seeing a consistent expansion of the real estate sector.

During the first six months of 2026, UP has netted capital investment of almost ₹32,000 crore across 158 projects, comprising 46,000 units.

“The rise in project registrations, housing supply and capital investment is the outcome of the government’s development-oriented policies and UP Rera’s commitment to transparency and timely project delivery,” Bhoosreddy added. He noted that cities beyond the National Capital Region (NCR) are now emerging as prominent real estate destinations due to rapid infrastructure development and an effective regulatory framework. The number of projects registered under UP Rera increased from 197 in 2023 to 259 in 2024, and reaching 308 projects in 2025. Similarly, UP housing supply rose from 55,297 units in 2023, 69,365 units in 2024, and 84,976 units in 2025.

Since 2023, over 255,000 housing units have been brought into the state’s organised real estate market across major cities. Meanwhile, Lucknow tops the tally with the highest number of real estate project registrations at 37 in the first half of 2026, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida region) at 27, Ghaziabad at 19, Agra and Mathura at 10 each, Varanasi at 7. The state now is among India’s fastest-growing real estate markets owing to improving infrastructure, which is feeding investors’ confidence, Bhoosreddy added. “The continued increase in project registrations and housing supply reflects growing confidence among developers and investors in Uttar Pradesh’s policy environment, regulatory framework, and infrastructure-led growth.”