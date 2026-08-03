Uttar Pradesh logs 53% jump in real estate investment at ₹68,328 crore

Since 2023, over 255,000 housing units have been brought into the state’s organised real estate market across major cities.
Meanwhile, Lucknow tops the tally with the highest number of real estate project registrations at 37 in the first half of 2026, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida region) at 27, Ghaziabad at 19, Agra and Mathura at 10 each, Varanasi at 7.
The state now is among India’s fastest-growing real estate markets owing to improving infrastructure, which is feeding investors’ confidence, Bhoosreddy added. “The continued increase in project registrations and housing supply reflects growing confidence among developers and investors in Uttar Pradesh’s policy environment, regulatory framework, and infrastructure-led growth.”