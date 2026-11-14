Vaishnaw stresses need for India to make own semiconductor machinery

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday stressed the need for India to make its own machinery and high-precision components for semiconductor production, as the Centre works to build a robust domestic ecosystem for the sector.

Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Information and Broadcasting, and Railways, made the remarks during a visit to the Ethereal Machines facility in Bengaluru, the PIB in Karnataka said in a post on X.

He said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was firmly committed to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

"In the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important that India develops and manufactures its own machines and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing," he said.