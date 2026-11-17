Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said the government's decision to transfer operations of a producing oil and gas block in offshore Gujarat from Vedanta to state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) could send wrong signal to investors.

"Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC, which will send a very wrong signal to investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator," Agarwal said in a social media post.

He added that the country is witnessing great energy and enthusiasm from global investors and a determined move must be made to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically.

Agarwal also said that Vedanta Oil and Gas, the country's largest private sector oil and gas producer, is committing $5 billion in investments to scale up production in the range of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 500,000 bpd. It has already moved into the deep sea Samudra Manthan programme, he said. "India is on the verge of something big in oil and gas. Like Guayana was 10 years ago. We have a world-class policy ecosystem and a willingness to move from approvals to self-certification," he said. Vedanta is engaged in a legal dispute over the CB-OS-02 Cambay offshore block, where it held a 40 per cent participating interest. ONGC held 50 per cent and Invenire Petrodyne held the remaining 10 per cent.

After the production-sharing contract for the block expired in June 2023, the joint venture partners applied for an extension in 2021, under the government's 2017 extension policy. The government declined the request in September 2025, directing the operator to hand over the block to ONGC. Vedanta challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court and the company's petition was dismissed in July 2026. ONGC later took over the block. "Company has taken effective control of the said block with effect from July 22, 2026, consequent to government's directive to take control of the block. On July 22, 2026, Vedanta Limited has challenged the said order in Divisional Bench of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, and the matter is currently under adjudication," ONGC said in a regulatory filing last week.