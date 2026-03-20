Vedanta chief flags gaps, seeks faster reforms to unlock mining potential

As India grapples with rising import dependence and intensifying global competition for natural resources, Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, on Friday flagged critical gaps in India’s mining sector, urging immediate reforms to accelerate the operationalisation of auctioned mineral blocks.

In a LinkedIn post, Agarwal pointed out that nearly 85 per cent of mining blocks auctioned in the past decade remain non-operational in the country. Of the 592 blocks auctioned, only 82 have commenced production, a situation he described as a major impediment to India’s ambition of achieving mineral self-sufficiency.

The post assumes significance as India’s import bill continues to be heavily skewed towards natural resources like minerals, metals, and hydrocarbons. “Nearly 50 per cent of our total import bill worth $400 billion is on account of resources from below the ground. This creates jobs in other countries. We should create them here,” he posted.

His remarks, however, came amid a growing consensus within the industry that the next phase of mining reforms must move beyond auctions to focus on execution and production. Similar concerns were flagged by industry leaders at the recent India Mines and Minerals Conclave 2026 held in Bhubaneswar. Underscoring the economic and strategic costs of delayed mining operations, Agarwal stressed that energy and mineral security must be treated as strategic imperatives. He argued that while India has made considerable progress in auctioning mineral assets since the reforms in the past decade, the real challenge now lies in ensuring that these assets are brought into production without delay.

The Vedanta chairman identified three key structural bottlenecks that continue to stall project execution. “Why are so many blocks not operational? First — the difficulty in land acquisition. Second — lack of approvals, including environment and forest clearances. Third — extraordinary premiums paid for some mines which make them commercially unviable,” he wrote. To address these challenges, Agarwal proposed a set of systemic reforms aimed at improving efficiency and investor confidence. He called for a technology-enabled land acquisition framework that would facilitate direct transfer of compensation to landowners, ensuring transparency and speed. He also advocated for shifting towards trust-based governance through self-certification mechanisms for regulatory approvals, arguing that excessive compliance burdens are counterproductive in a sector that requires rapid execution.

Agarwal also recommended capping auction premiums at 60 per cent to maintain commercial viability. Stating that aggressive bidding has, in some instances, resulted in stalled projects, he suggested rationalising public hearing requirements in certain cases, drawing parallels with recent policy relaxations introduced for critical minerals. “India has all the potential to emerge as a global hub for minerals, metals, and hydrocarbons. The mining sector can be a catalyst to eradicate unemployment, especially for women. We are pleased that the government is a facilitator. This is India's best time and opportunity. Let's give this a big focus and come together to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is our Prime Minister's vision,” he posted.

Last week, speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mines and Minerals Conclave, organised by Assocham here, Manish Singla, head — mineral auction, strategy, mergers and acquisitions at Jindal Steel and Power Limited, had said delays in operationalising auctioned mineral blocks and prolonged statutory clearance processes could pose serious challenges to India’s ambition of achieving 400 million tonnes (MT) of steel production by 2030. Describing several structural bottlenecks, he said, “Around 70 mineral blocks have been auctioned in Odisha, of which a little more than 30 are operational. But considering the steel capacity growth, the success of operational iron ore blocks should be more. We should expect around 75 per cent success in operational versus the auctioned blocks. This can only happen if there are reforms in the process of environmental and forest clearances,” he observed.