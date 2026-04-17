Vedanta was never formally declared as highest bidder for JAL: RP to NCLAT

The resolution professional (RP) of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday that Vedanta was never formally declared as the highest bidder in the ongoing insolvency proceedings.

Appearing for the RP, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that a September 5, 2025 email circulated among bidders merely indicated the highest financial figure emerging from the challenge mechanism and did not amount to any official declaration of a winning bid. He argued that Vedanta’s assertion to the contrary involved “suppression of material facts” and lacked any legal or factual foundation.

Singhvi told the appellate tribunal that the communication only outlined a future course of action and did not identify any bidder as successful.

Addressing the bench’s observation that the email referred to a highest value of Rs 12,505 crore on a net asset value (NAV) basis, he clarified that this was only a disclosure of the top NAV figure, Rs 12,505.850 crore, and not a determination of the best plan. He further contended that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) assessed resolution plans using a composite framework, combining financial and qualitative parameters, rather than relying solely on net present value (NPV) or headline numbers. The scoring model, he said, allocated 80 marks to quantitative factors and 20 to qualitative considerations, reflecting a “holistic” evaluation approach that has been consistently applied across insolvency cases.

The CoC is the supreme decision-making body in the insolvency process. Responding to Vedanta’s grievance that it was denied an opportunity to match Adani Enterprises’ offer, Singhvi pointed to the bid conditions, which expressly prohibited any revisions after the closure of the challenge process. He argued that Vedanta’s addendum submitted on November 8, 2025, after being informed a day earlier that voting would commence, amounted to an impermissible unilateral modification. “Allowing such a revision would violate fairness and level playing field. If one applicant were allowed to revise after closure, all applicants would have to be given the same chance, defeating finality of the process,” he submitted, adding that the commercial wisdom of the CoC is not subject to judicial reappraisal.

The bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Technical Member Barun Mitra, listed the matter for further hearing on Monday after concluding the RP’s submissions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the lenders, is expected to commence arguments on the next date. The resolution plan submitted by the Adani Group received the CoC’s approval in November 2025 with 93.8 per cent voting support. National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, the principal lender, held a dominant voting share of around 82 per cent, while other creditors included IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Bank of India. The plan was subsequently cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Allahabad Bench on March 17, 2026.