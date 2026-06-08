Vijay govt woos industry with fast-track clearances and outreach campaign

Take the case of real estate projects. The government has already directed various departments to give clearances within 25 days. "For my company, around 63 acres of residential plot conversion spread across Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode happened within the last few weeks without paying a single penny. This is at a time when the industry was worried about Bengaluru cashing in on commercial developments. This is the case with almost all the major companies in our sector," said Bala Ramajayam, founder and managing director of G Square Group, while announcing a large-scale premium residential plotted development located in Karanodai.