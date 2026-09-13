Vodafone Idea denies Bharti Airtel, Jio's charge of 'unfair' practice

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio say Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been indulging in malpractices to wean away their mobile phone customers, and want the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to investigate the matter.

In multiple conversations and official communications to the regulator over the last few weeks, the country’s leading carriers alleged specific unfair practices by the No 3 carrier, and asked the Trai to direct Vi to look into these instances, three people aware of the development said.

However, Vodafone Idea said in response to queries sent by Business Standard that it was not undertaking any exercises or steps that violate existing rules or regulations.

These are then followed up by calls made by Vodafone executives to persuade the same customers to switch to Vi. This, the two companies said, violated Trai’s 2021 directions for carriers not to take any steps for acquiring customers that may induce churn in a rival carrier’s network.

The top carriers say customers are called by people pretending to be executives from non-Vodafone telcos and told about imminent tariff hikes and changes to their existing plans.

The malpractices alleged by Jio and Airtel relate to customer acquisitions using mobile number portability (MNP) —where a customer can switch their network provider without having to change the phone number. They are being levelled against Vodafone Idea and/or its sales associates and channel partners for violating directions issued by the Trai.

The two carriers are learnt to have alleged that Vi was circulating and promoting discounted postpaid tariff plans for those wanting to switch to Vi using MNP.

This, the telcos alleged, violates MNP 2009 norms, which specify issuance of UPC without delay by the network from where the customer is moving out.

The two telcos have also alleged that Vi was restricting SMSes, or text messages, that have to be mandatorily sent to 1900 for generating a unique porting code (UPC) for switching to another provider in several circles. Vi customers wanting to make a switch are being asked to contact Vi customer care or go to a physical store, and the restriction was being removed after customers were asked to wait for a few hours.

“The differential tariffs induce churn and therefore were in violation of the Trai's tariff order, inhibiting customer choice and fair competition,” one of the people aware of the details of the complaints said, adding that the issue was directly raised with Vi as well.

The telcos have asked the Trai to direct Vi to investigate these alleged malpractices and submit a report to the regulator. They have also asked the regulator to issue directions to restrain telcos and their agents from engaging in misleading or deceptive activities for MNP solicitation.