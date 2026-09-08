Volume recovery, better realisations likely to aid Supreme Industries in Q2

After a weak June quarter, prospects of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker, Supreme Industries, are expected to improve on the back of better demand and a favourable price trend for polyvinyl chloride, or PVC. Restocking by the channel and recovery in key segments are expected to drive gains in the September quarter. In addition to steady volume gains, the company is also expected to maintain its margin trajectory for FY27. At the current price, the stock, which is down about 21 per cent over the past year, is trading at 28-32 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
The key trigger for pipe players, including Supreme Industries, is the reversal of fortunes since the June quarter. 360 One Capital Research says that plumbing demand has recovered post-April destocking and remained healthy through July-August, although infrastructure demand is yet to meaningfully pick up. The key positive, according to Amit Srivastava and Varun Julasaria of the brokerage, is the minimum import price, or MIP, implementation on polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which has stabilised prices at Rs 80-85 per kg after sharp volatility in the March-April period. PVC prices have averaged Rs 79 per kg in Q2FY27 versus Rs 66 per kg in Q2FY26. Healthy volumes and higher PVC-linked realisations should support a favourable Q2FY27 for pipe manufacturers, they add.
The management indicated that it expects to achieve Y-o-Y volume growth in H1FY27 despite the weak first quarter, implying a growth rate of at least 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27. The management expects agricultural demand postponed in Q1FY27 to return by the end of September 2026 as PVC prices stabilise and MIP places a floor on prices, further aiding volume growth. The company is also targeting total exports of $150 million over six to seven years (from $26 million last year), prioritising markets where India has signed free-trade agreements.
Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah of ICICI Securities expect higher PVC prices to result in increased working capital requirements, put pressure on unorganised players and benefit organised pipe manufacturers. The brokerage has maintained a buy rating on Supreme Industries with a price target of Rs 4,200, supported by the expected recovery in piping volumes, benefits from the Wavin integration and an expanding value-added product portfolio.