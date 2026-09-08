Volume recovery, better realisations likely to aid Supreme Industries in Q2

Volumes for Supreme Industries had fallen by 14 per cent Y-o-Y in the June quarter on channel destocking. However, the company was able to boost revenues by 4 per cent Y-o-Y on better realisations and a favourable product mix. Demand in Q1 was hit by sharp polymer-price volatility. Operating profit for the quarter was higher by 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while margins came in at 14.6 per cent and were up 240 basis points Y-o-Y. The company has retained FY27 volume-growth guidance of 15-17 per cent for the plastic piping segment and 12-13 per cent overall for the company, with operating profit margin guidance maintained at 14-14.5 per cent.