War shadow dims Brand Dubai's glitter amid rising West Asia tensions

Dubai’s brand image is definitely seeing some impact, even as it may not remain so in the long term, Santosh Desai, brand expert and chief executive officer (CEO) at Futurebrands told Business Standard. So far, Dubai has been seen as a peaceful oasis, which is vibrant and safe and a complete package for expats, Desai said.

“With the conflict playing out in the larger western Asia region, Dubai will not be singled out. It will not dent Dubai’s image specifically, because it has a lot going for it,’’ Samit Sinha, founder and managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting. According to Sinha, with parts of Europe and South America also in turmoil, it is all relative. ‘’Once things go back to normal in western Asia, Dubai, too, will bounce right back.”