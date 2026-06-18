Water-supply curbs threaten Mumbai's burgeoning real-estate pipeline

But not everyone expects severe disruption. Some industry observers noted that the sector has weathered similar restrictions before and does not foresee major setbacks. “At project sites, construction activities largely depend on groundwater and other non-potable sources, while drinking water is used only for labour welfare and essential requirements. Therefore, we do not see any major impact on ongoing projects or construction timelines at present,” said Sukhraj Nahar, president of Credai-MCHI.