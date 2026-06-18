Water-supply curbs threaten Mumbai's burgeoning real-estate pipeline

Deben Moza, international partner and senior executive director, head of project management services for India and Asia Pacific at Knight Frank, said both real-estate and infrastructure projects require large volumes of water for concreting, curing, plastering, and finishing work. “Developers and contractors are being forced to seek alternative sources, such as treated or recycled water, or procure supplies through private tankers. All of these options add to costs,” he said.
Industry experts also pointed to risks for redevelopment projects, where developers continue paying rent to displaced residents until possession is handed over. Any delay could therefore increase cash outflows even as construction costs rise.