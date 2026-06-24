Weak rains push India extend emergency rule for Tata's Mundra power plant

India has extended an emergency rule to keep Tata Power Co. Ltd.’s mega power plant in Gujarat operating through the rainy season, as low precipitation is expected to boost electricity demand for cooling and farm irrigation.

The power ministry has prolonged the application of a provision of the country’s electricity law, requiring the 4-gigawatt Mundra power plant to keep running until September instead of June, the company said in a filing late Tuesday. The rule empowers the government to force any generating plant to operate in extraordinary circumstances, such as a natural disaster or a threat to national security.

The decision comes as the El Nino weather effect curbs monsoon rains, keeping temperatures elevated and potentially increasing electricity use for irrigation. While heat waves remain the biggest driver of electricity demand in the country, scarce rainfall in 2023 resulted in a consumption surge through the monsoon period.