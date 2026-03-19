West Asia war-induced blockage to affect ultra-luxury house prices by 5%

The Strait of Hormuz blockade, induced by rising conflict in West Asia, is leading to a rise in prices for luxury and ultra-luxury houses in Mumbai and Delhi, with some estimates projecting the increase at about 5 per cent in the immediate term.

According to a report by realty consultancy Anarock, construction costs have risen significantly as ships carrying essential construction materials are forced to reroute.

“The forced reroutes of ships carrying construction materials around the Cape of Good Hope have added anywhere between 10 to 20 days to shipping times, and as much as ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh per container to the shipping costs,” said Prashant Thakur, executive director and head, research and advisory, Anarock.

As a result, Anarock said steel prices have jumped about 20 per cent to ₹72,000 per tonne, roughly adding ₹50 per square foot to high-rise construction costs for more than 10,000 luxury units under construction in Mumbai.

While diplomatic manoeuvring has succeeded in getting at least some liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker ships through the Strait, bulk imports must now travel an additional 6,000–10,000 nautical miles, with marine fuel now at about ₹1 lakh per tonne.

At a time when housing sales were already tapering, the report stated that Indian developers are now confronted with an even starker landscape.

This price shock, the report said, will reflect significantly on construction sites in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and other high-rise-centric cities across the country.

Similarly, diesel for construction cranes and mixers is closely linked to the price of Brent crude, which is currently trending above $100 per barrel.

“The cost of hot-rolled coil now hovers at ₹51,000 to ₹56,000 and may hit ₹62,000 by June if the situation does not change for the better,” it said.

Skyscrapers use ribbed steel rods embedded in concrete to give it tensile strength, and this added cost has a direct correlation to the cost and speed of constructing them.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be affected the most, with the region having more than 300 towers and over 5,500 high-rises. In 2024 itself, India saw 59 ultra-luxury homes sold for a combined value of about ₹4,754 crore, with Mumbai alone accounting for roughly 88 per cent of both units and value in this bracket.

“Markets such as South Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli and Lower Parel are going to experience the strongest blow of the Hormuz-induced construction price shocks,” the report said, adding that it will probably not impact ultra-luxury sales.